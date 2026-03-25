GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: In Wikipedia We Trust?

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Wikipedia helped shape the internet, but can it survive today's culture wars, misinformation, and Big Tech dominance? On this episode, Ian Bremmer talks with cofounder Jimmy Wales about trust, neutrality, the Gaza page controversy, and AI's influence.

Wikipedia helped shape the internet, but can it survive today’s culture wars, misinformation, and Big Tech dominance? Ian Bremmer talks with cofounder Jimmy Wales about trust, neutrality, the Gaza page controversy, and AI’s influence.

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