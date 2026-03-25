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GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: In Wikipedia We Trust?

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 25, 2026 at 12:38 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Wikipedia helped shape the internet, but can it survive today's culture wars, misinformation, and Big Tech dominance? On this episode, Ian Bremmer talks with cofounder Jimmy Wales about trust, neutrality, the Gaza page controversy, and AI's influence.

Wikipedia helped shape the internet, but can it survive today’s culture wars, misinformation, and Big Tech dominance? Ian Bremmer talks with cofounder Jimmy Wales about trust, neutrality, the Gaza page controversy, and AI’s influence.

Watch On Your Schedule: GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER "In Wikipedia We Trust?" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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