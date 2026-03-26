Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Encores Saturday, March 28 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

"Barry Manilow: Live by Request" features the beloved singer/songwriter in top form as some of his most ardent fans call in to request their favorite songs and chat with the star in real time. Among the Manilow classics performed are "Somewhere In the Night," "Mandy," "Copacabana," "Daybreak," and "I Write the Songs."

Grab a front-row seat as the consummate performer fields call-in requests for his greatest hits in a live concert broadcast from 1996. Classics performed include “Mandy,” “Copacabana,” “Could It Be Magic,” and “I Write The Songs,” interspersed with stories, jokes and chats with fans.

Manilow is totally in command throughout the evening — fielding calls, telling stories, cracking jokes, and being the consummate performer who can literally do it all.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Barry Manilow has become one of the most celebrated entertainers in history. Named the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time by Billboard and R&R magazines, he has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, released over 40 albums, and earned 51 Top 40 singles, including 13 #1s and 28 Top 10 hits. A Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Manilow has earned Grammy®, Tony®, and Emmy® Awards and has been honored with the BMI Icon Award.

Performances in the program include:



"Reminiscing”

“I Am Your Child”

“Daybreak”

“Somewhere in the Night”

“Mandy”

“When October Goes”

“Could It Be Magic”

“Copacabana (At the Copa)”

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

“Even Now”

“I Write the Songs”

“It’s a Miracle”

Barry Manilow on Facebook / Instagram

Credits: This concert film is distributed by Sony Music Vision.