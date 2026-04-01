GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Rahm Emanuel On Trump's Iran War

Premieres Thursday, April 2, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

The guest this week is Rahm Emanuel, politician and diplomat. Rahm calls the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict Trump's war of choice - and one that's becoming harder to contain. As fighting spreads across the Gulf and allies hang back, can the US dictate what comes next, or is it already out of Trump's control?

Listen to the podcast: Rahm Emanuel on Trump's Iran war “of choice” and Midterm implications

Rahm Emanuel calls the US-Israel-Iran conflict Trump’s war of choice—and one that’s becoming harder to contain. As fighting spreads across the Gulf and allies hang back, can the US dictate what comes next, or is it already out of Trump’s control?

About The Series: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.