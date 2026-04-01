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HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA: California's History: Who Were The First Peoples?

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 1, 2026 at 3:31 PM PDT
Host Elsa Sevilla travels to an Indigenous People of the Kumeyaay Nation’s village in San Diego’s far-east county. Find out how the First People, during Pre-contact, are: astronomers, horticulturists, healers, scientists and storytellers.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, April 2, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Join host Elsa Sevilla as she travels to an Indigenous People of the Kumeyaay Nation's village in San Diego's far-east county. Find out how the First People, during Pre-contact, are: astronomers, horticulturists, healers, scientists and storytellers. We'll explain how they use the solar system to hunt, harvest and how they follow the weather patterns to relocate their Sha'muls or communities throughout their traditional territory.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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About The Series: HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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