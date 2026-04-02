Premieres Monday, April 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

See Michigan marvels unveiled during ROADSHOW's stop at Castle Farms in Charlevoix including a WWII painted A-2 flight jacket, a John Bailey dwarf clock, ca. 1800 and a 1973 Charles Schulz-signed drawing and book. Which find has a $75K value?

See Michigan marvels unveiled during ROADSHOW’s stop at Castle Farms in Charlevoix!

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

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Rob Thompson for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Sean Delaney (left) appraises a John Bailey dwarf clock, ca. 1800 in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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Aaron James for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Lark E. Mason (right) appraises a Chinese imperial silk panel, ca. 1900 in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok