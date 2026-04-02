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ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Castle Farms, Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 2, 2026 at 1:12 PM PDT
Jeff Shrader (right) appraises a WWII painted A-2 flight jacket in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Nate Abramowski for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Jeff Shrader (right) appraises a WWII painted A-2 flight jacket in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, April 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

See Michigan marvels unveiled during ROADSHOW's stop at Castle Farms in Charlevoix including a WWII painted A-2 flight jacket, a John Bailey dwarf clock, ca. 1800 and a 1973 Charles Schulz-signed drawing and book. Which find has a $75K value?

See Michigan marvels unveiled during ROADSHOW’s stop at Castle Farms in Charlevoix!

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

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Sean Delaney (left) appraises a John Bailey dwarf clock, ca. 1800 in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Rob Thompson for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Sean Delaney (left) appraises a John Bailey dwarf clock, ca. 1800 in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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Lark E. Mason (right) appraises a Chinese imperial silk panel, ca. 1900 in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Aaron James for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Lark E. Mason (right) appraises a Chinese imperial silk panel, ca. 1900 in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Wes Cowan (left) appraises an 1864 Lincoln & Johnson campaign flag in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Wes Cowan (left) appraises an 1864 Lincoln & Johnson campaign flag in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 2” premieres Monday, April 6 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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