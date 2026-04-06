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FRONTLINE: The Deal: Trump, Buklee & The Gangs of El Salvador

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 6, 2026 at 4:41 PM PDT
An examination of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s deal with President Trump to imprison U.S. deportees, and what each leader stood to gain. FRONTLINE and the Salvadoran news outlet El Faro, now operating in exile, investigate Bukele’s tangled history with the gangs the U.S. says it is fighting.

Premieres Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

The Salvadoran president's deal with Trump to imprison deportees, and what each stood to gain. With the Salvadoran news outlet El Faro, now reporting from exile, President Nayib Bukele's tangled history with the gangs the U.S. says it is fighting.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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