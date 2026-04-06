FRONTLINE: The Deal: Trump, Buklee & The Gangs of El Salvador

Premieres Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

The Salvadoran president's deal with Trump to imprison deportees, and what each stood to gain. With the Salvadoran news outlet El Faro, now reporting from exile, President Nayib Bukele's tangled history with the gangs the U.S. says it is fighting.

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About FRONTLINE: Experience powerful investigative storytelling that answers only to you. From criminal justice to politics to global issues, the reporting of PBS’ flagship public affairs series takes you inside the controversial, complex stories shaping our times.