CHANGING PLANET: Season 4: River Restoration

Stream Seasons 1 - 4 now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Explore the planet's most threatened ecosystems. Follow Dr. M. Sanjayan on a visit to northern California where the largest river restoration project in U.S. history is aiming to bring life back to a sacred river.

Watch On Your Schedule: Stream Seasons 1 - 4 now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

