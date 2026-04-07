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Troubled Water

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 7, 2026 at 10:28 AM PDT
"Troubled Water" is an Arkansas PBS original sixty-minute documentary that traveled across the state to learn more about the potential for a water crisis in Arkansas. Farmers, Geologists, experts and concerned citizens share their opinions and stories about how water is managed in Arkansas and what we need to do to protect this irreplaceable resource.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Chris and William have spent their lives exploring the lakes and shores of Northern Michigan. As tensions build surrounding a particularly threatening oil pipeline, the two friends are determined to take action. They embark on an epic standup paddle journey through the Great Lakes and join a fight to shut down the most threatening oil pipeline in the country.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Troubled Water" is available to stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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Credits: Director Davis Huber. Editor: Michael Eaton. Cast: Dustin MacLeod, Nathan John Wright, William Wright and Chris Yahanda

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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