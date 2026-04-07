Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Chris and William have spent their lives exploring the lakes and shores of Northern Michigan. As tensions build surrounding a particularly threatening oil pipeline, the two friends are determined to take action. They embark on an epic standup paddle journey through the Great Lakes and join a fight to shut down the most threatening oil pipeline in the country.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Troubled Water" is available to stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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Credits: Director Davis Huber. Editor: Michael Eaton. Cast: Dustin MacLeod, Nathan John Wright, William Wright and Chris Yahanda