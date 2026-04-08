HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA: CALIFORNIA'S HISTORY: Government and Family Structures

Stream with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Discover how the Indigenous People of the Kumeyaay Nation organized their government, trading and family structures. Learn how they survived in the desert, mountains, and valleys by using earth's natural resources. See also how they adapted and worked with other Sha'muls or communities.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credit: Sevilla Productions, LLC

