Premieres Monday, April 13, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Rob Thompson for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH David Lackey (right) appraises Mintons pâte-sur-pâte vases, ca. 1880 in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 3” premieres Monday, April 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Nate Abramowski for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Lourdes Winnick (left) appraises a Pakistani wedding jewelry set, ca. 1940 in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 3” premieres Monday, April 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ROADSHOW found treasures in a castle during a stop in Charlevoix, Mich., including Tiffany Studios lily sconces, ca. 1905, a 1904 Philadelphia quilt and a Chinese and Japanese decorative art collection. One family heirloom is a whopping $75K!

Meg Kopacki for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Katy Kane (right) appraises a 1904 Philadelphia quilt in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 3” premieres Monday, April 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH John Sollo (right) appraises a 1960 Charles & Ray Eames rocking chair in Charlevoix, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Castle Farms, Hour 3” premieres Monday, April 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds.

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