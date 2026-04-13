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FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Rags to Riches

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 13, 2026 at 10:50 AM PDT
Kate Burton and Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
FINDING YOUR ROOTS
/
PBS
Kate Burton and Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Premieres Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / + Encore Saturday, April 18 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Kate Burton and media mogul Barry Diller—telling stories of sacrifice and exploring a profound question: what do we inherit from ancestors whose lives were far more challenging than our own?

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (right) interviews Barry Diller on FINDING YOUR ROOTS
PBS
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (right) interviews Barry Diller on FINDING YOUR ROOTS

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Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. returns for Season 12 on PBS, exploring the family trees of twenty guests through DNA and genealogy. From Africa to India, the Cherokee Nation to Texas, the series uncovers stories of resilience, love, and sacrifice, revealing how diverse histories intertwine to shape America’s shared identity.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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