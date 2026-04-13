FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Rags to Riches

Premieres Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / + Encore Saturday, April 18 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Kate Burton and media mogul Barry Diller—telling stories of sacrifice and exploring a profound question: what do we inherit from ancestors whose lives were far more challenging than our own?

PBS Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (right) interviews Barry Diller on FINDING YOUR ROOTS

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