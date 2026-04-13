Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Thursdays, April 16 and 23, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, April 19 and 26 at Noon on KPBS TV

INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY is a British crime drama series, loosely based on the novels written by Alan Hunter. Martin Shaw stars as Inspector George Gently, an incorruptible cop transplanted from London to the North East of England in the mid-1960s. Lee Ingleby stars as DS John Bacchus, Gently’s young protégé. The setting is centered in New Castle upon Tyne, North Umberland and County Durham.

INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY is a British crime drama series, loosely based on the novels written by Alan Hunter. Martin Shaw stars as Inspector George Gently, an incorruptible cop transplanted from London to the North East of England in the mid-1960s. Lee Ingleby stars as DS John Bacchus, Gently’s young protégé.

EPISODE GUIDE:

"Gently Upside Down" Watch Thursday, April 16 at 10 p.m. + encore Sunday, April 19 at Noon on KPBS TV - The body of a missing teenager is found in a shallow grave. Gently quickly zeroes in on her relationship with two men: her schoolteacher and her violent, short-tempered father. The detective enters a confusing new world of pop culture as he tries to separate fact from fantasy.

"Goodbye China" Watch Thursday, April 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + encore Sunday, April 26 at Noon on KPBS TV - Gently and Bacchus investigate the supposedly accidental death of China, who was one of the inspector's ex-informants and an old friend, but all they get are cover-ups and lies. Their inquiries expose a wider conspiracy.

Watch On Your Schedule: INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY: Season 4 is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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