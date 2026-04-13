KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: An Iconic North Park Eatery

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On this episode, we remember an iconic North Park eatery and its owner who became a legend in the community; visit the Pumpkin Patch, a strange geologic phenomenon near Ocotillo Wells; investigate a ghost story in Encinitas; consider life in a fire lookout tower near the border; see things sent in by viewers, and more!

We remember an iconic North Park eatery and its owner who became a legend in the community; visit the Pumpkin Patch, a strange geologic phenomenon near Ocotillo Wells; investigate a ghost story in Encinitas; consider life in a fire lookout tower near the border; see things sent in by viewers, and more!

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