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KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: An Iconic North Park Eatery

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 13, 2026 at 3:26 PM PDT
Ken Kramer, host of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO
Ken Kramer, host of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, April 19 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, April 20 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, we remember an iconic North Park eatery and its owner who became a legend in the community; visit the Pumpkin Patch, a strange geologic phenomenon near Ocotillo Wells; investigate a ghost story in Encinitas; consider life in a fire lookout tower near the border; see things sent in by viewers, and more!

We remember an iconic North Park eatery and its owner who became a legend in the community; visit the Pumpkin Patch, a strange geologic phenomenon near Ocotillo Wells; investigate a ghost story in Encinitas; consider life in a fire lookout tower near the border; see things sent in by viewers, and more!

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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