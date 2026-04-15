HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA: CALIFORNIA'S HISTORY: The Encounter

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, April 18 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV

Join host Elsa Sevilla as she interviews a Canadian historian who discovered Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo's true origin, who appeared to be Portuguese but in fact is Spanish, and how Cabrillo's 1542 voyage to Alta California laid the groundwork for the Sacred Spanish Expedition to San Diego in 1769.

Discover what happened during the encounter between the Indigenous People of the Kumeyaay Nation and the Spanish settlers in 1769. What happened during the first weeks and months following? Hear the Native's perspective on this period in time.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier. You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

