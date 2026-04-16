15 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day With Kids

PBS Kids For Parents / by Kayla Craig

Every spring, my neighbors gather in a local park for a community clean-up day. It’s a gentle nudge to emerge from our winter hibernation, breathe fresh air and connect with each other. Together, young and old alike pick up litter, plant flowers, and rake the remaining fall leaves so there’s plenty of room to get outside and play in the park’s green spaces. At the end of the workday, we’re all a little dirty, a lot tired, and the park is ready to provide endless amounts of memories. While this annual clean-up tradition is fun, it also acts as a reminder for all of us (the youngest among us included!) to take care of the environment every day.

When it comes to kids, a commitment to caring for our Earth (and all the living things on it!) is often caught, not taught. I can tell my kids all the time that it’s important to reduce, reuse, and recycle, but I have to model it in our everyday life together, too.



15 Fun Ways to Celebrate Earth Day Together

Make your own paper. It’s surprisingly easy to give “trash” a new life! Making homemade paper provides a hands-on example of how we can help save the environment, one tree at a time.

Craft a cloth bag. You and your family can help cut down on using single-use plastic that can be harmful to nature! Invite your child to make a reusable cloth bag out of an old t-shirt for your next shopping trip — or to collect treasures on your next nature adventure.

Plant a terrarium. Bring the great outdoors inside! You and your child can create a self-sufficient terrarium in your home. A terrarium is a micro-environment: moisture evaporates, then condensates and falls back down (just like rain) in an enclosed glass container.

Feed the birds. With common household items, you can help your child create a bird feeder that birds will be chirping about! While you’re crafting, ask your child to describe different birds that they’ve seen in your neighborhood. What color are the birds? What sorts of chirping sounds they make.

Get composting! What happens to a pile of old leaves outside when you add a dash of time, maybe some worms, and a healthy splash of moisture? Celebrate Earth Day by making soil perfect for a garden.

Create a nature journal. Observing wildlife is a wonderful way for children to practice patience and develop skills in noticing details. An animal observation journal is a great way to keep a record of the amazing animals you observe where you live and for sharing those observations with others.

Ready, set, grow. Learn about the basics of botany and plant growth by growing a simple herb garden with your child. Then, browse through these seed-filled reads and explore the outdoors through books.

Print a field guide. Help your child identify an insect by asking three simple questions. A “yes” answer to all three questions tells you it is an insect. Identify insects in your neighborhood and then create a field guide with this activity from Elinor Wonders Why.

Visit National Parks from home. National Parks are one way to preserve and protect the country’s wonders, both natural and man-made. And the best news? You don’t have to leave your living room to explore the National Parks! Read about how the Everglades were formed, meet a young woman who survived the Alamo, and visit with a mail carrier who takes mail and more to his village in the Grand Canyon.

Try your hand at nature bingo! Encourage your child to embrace their curiosity by creating a nature bingo game to take outside to practice observing and exploring together.

Take a closer look. You can make a DIY magnifying glass with a plastic bottle! Help your budding scientist get a closer look at the world around them with this fun activity.

Embark on an adventure. Here are seven simple tricks that turn a family nature walk into an enjoyable adventure for everyone.

Play with puzzles. ​​Complete a puzzle to explore parts of plants. Get their gears turning by asking questions like, What parts does a plant have? What parts does a tree have?

Throw an eco-friendly party. Why not throw an environmentally-conscious party for Earth Day? Here's the dirt: Kids' parties generate a lot of trash. By making more environmentally friendly choices, you can keep the earth green — and save a little green in your wallet, too!

Learn about ecosystems by planting a seed. You don’t need a big yard (or a yard at all) to learn about the basics of gardening. Seeds simply need three things to grow: light, food and water. In a small pot or plastic cup, help your child plant a few grass, bean, or flower seeds. What will you learn together.

Explore the great outdoors with more PBS KIDS fun.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Kayla Craig is a writer, podcaster, and author of To Light Their Way: A Collection of Prayers & Liturgies for Parents. She's also a mom to four curious and messy young kids. She loves deep mugs of coffee, deeper belly laughs, and even deeper questions. She spends too much time on Instagram.

