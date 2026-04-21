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NOVA: Rain Bombs

Published April 21, 2026 at 8:53 AM PDT
A powerful downburst (“rain bomb”) releases a column of rain beneath a thunderstorm.
Mike Olbinski
 A powerful downburst (“rain bomb”) releases a column of rain beneath a thunderstorm.

Premieres Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

An invisible, unpredictable atmospheric force is wreaking havoc across the globe, sinking superyachts and bringing down planes. Follow scientists as they race to understand these catastrophic weather events, exploring how they form, what causes their devastating impacts, and how we might someday learn to predict them.

An invisible force is causing chaos around the globe. Follow scientists racing to understand the catastrophic "rain bombs" that are sinking ships and downing planes. Can they learn to predict these devastating weather events and save lives?

From high-tech simulations and drone expeditions into thunderclouds to possible links with climate change, join investigators on the cutting edge of research to discover what's truly behind these terrifying "rain bombs" and how we can protect ourselves from their growing power.

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