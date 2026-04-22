GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: North Korea's Nuclear Bet Pays Off

Premieres Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with YouTube (not in KPBS+)

From an unflinching personality cult to a nuclear arsenal nobody can dismantle, the Kim dynasty has outlasted every threat, within and without. On this episode, The Wall Street Journal's Beijing bureau chief and author of "Korean Messiah," Jonathan Cheng discusses North Korea's nuclear bet and what comes next.

Listen to the podcast: North Korea's nuclear gamble pays off, with the WSJ's Jonathan Cheng

From an unflinching personality cult to a nuclear arsenal nobody can dismantle, the Kim dynasty has outlasted every threat, within and without. The Wall Street Journal’s Jonathan Cheng discusses North Korea's nuclear bet and what comes next.

About The Series: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.