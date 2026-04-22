HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA: CALIFORNIA'S HISTORY: Life in the Royal Presidio

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Saturday, April 25 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV and Sunday, April 26 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Dive further into the encounter between the Indigenous People of the Kumeyaay Nation and the Spanish settlers. Find out what life was like at the San Diego Royal Presidio after 1769. Historic documents and a virtual tour demonstrate what the Presidio was like inside and out.

About The Series: HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.

