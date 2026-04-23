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KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: The History and People of San Diego

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 8, 2026 at 12:13 PM PDT
Ken Kramer, host of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO
Ken Kramer, host of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, April 26 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, we take a look at some of San Diego's county museums, explore a remarkable collection of useful things, and hear the story behind a colorful landmark in Bonita, California.

Ken Kramer's About San Diego: A collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.

About The Series: A collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.

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KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

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Become a KPBS sponsor

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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