PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Sunday Family Food

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV

Sunday in Mérida is a day not to miss. It is a joyous weekly celebration of food, dancing, and culture. Pati starts her day like most Meridians, at the market. After touring around and tasting the best lechon torta (slow cooked pork sandwich) in town, she takes in the sights of the Vaquería dance in the main square.

Mérida en Domingo is incomplete without a family meal. Luckily, friend and Chef Robert Solis of Nectar restaurant in Mérida, invites Pati into his home for a traditional Sunday meal with the whole family.

Recipes: pork tenderloin enchiladas, radish pico and white beans with roasted cherry tomatoes

Watch On Your Schedule: "Sunday Family Food" is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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