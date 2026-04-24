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PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Sunday Family Food

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 24, 2026 at 1:19 PM PDT
Pati Jinich in her kitchen. In Season 5 of PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE, chef and cookbook author Pati Jinich explores the Mayan world in the Yucatán Peninsula. Embarking on a road trip that crosses three states – Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo – she meets with local producers, growers and chefs, both in restaurants and in their homes, to learn about the unique cuisine of the region.
Courtesy of WETA
Pati Jinich in her kitchen. In Season 5 of PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE, chef and cookbook author Pati Jinich explores the Mayan world in the Yucatán Peninsula. Embarking on a road trip that crosses three states – Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo – she meets with local producers, growers and chefs, both in restaurants and in their homes, to learn about the unique cuisine of the region.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV

Sunday in Mérida is a day not to miss. It is a joyous weekly celebration of food, dancing, and culture. Pati starts her day like most Meridians, at the market. After touring around and tasting the best lechon torta (slow cooked pork sandwich) in town, she takes in the sights of the Vaquería dance in the main square.

Mérida en Domingo is incomplete without a family meal. Luckily, friend and Chef Robert Solis of Nectar restaurant in Mérida, invites Pati into his home for a traditional Sunday meal with the whole family.

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Recipes: pork tenderloin enchiladas, radish pico and white beans with roasted cherry tomatoes

Watch On Your Schedule: "Sunday Family Food" is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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