GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Is Cuba Next?

Premieres Thursday, April 20, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with YouTube (not in KPBS+ app)

U.S. pressure has pushed Cuba's economy into freefall, with fuel shortages and mass emigration. Is a military operation imminent? On this episode, historian Michael Bustamante on the latest in the US-Cuba crisis. Guest: Michael Bustamante, University of Miami historian and Cuba expert.

U.S. pressure has pushed Cuba's economy into freefall, with fuel shortages and mass emigration. Is a military operation imminent? Historian Michael Bustamante on the latest in the US-Cuba crisis.

Trump wants a win in Cuba. But between a defiant regime, weak opposition, and Cuban Americans with high expectations, a quick fix is harder than it sounds.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television