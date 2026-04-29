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GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Is Cuba Next?

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 29, 2026 at 4:08 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Premieres Thursday, April 20, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with YouTube (not in KPBS+ app)

U.S. pressure has pushed Cuba's economy into freefall, with fuel shortages and mass emigration. Is a military operation imminent? On this episode, historian Michael Bustamante on the latest in the US-Cuba crisis. Guest: Michael Bustamante, University of Miami historian and Cuba expert.

U.S. pressure has pushed Cuba's economy into freefall, with fuel shortages and mass emigration. Is a military operation imminent? Historian Michael Bustamante on the latest in the US-Cuba crisis.
Trump wants a win in Cuba. But between a defiant regime, weak opposition, and Cuban Americans with high expectations, a quick fix is harder than it sounds.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

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Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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