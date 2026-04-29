GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Is Cuba Next?
Premieres Thursday, April 20, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with YouTube (not in KPBS+ app)
U.S. pressure has pushed Cuba's economy into freefall, with fuel shortages and mass emigration. Is a military operation imminent? On this episode, historian Michael Bustamante on the latest in the US-Cuba crisis. Guest: Michael Bustamante, University of Miami historian and Cuba expert.
Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television