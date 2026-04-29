HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA: CALIFORNIA'S HISTORY: California's Missions

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Find out why California’s Missions are romanticized during the late 1800s and why the Indigenous People’s history is overshadowed. Learn about the impact of Spanish colonization on the Indigenous People of the Kumeyaay Nation. We’ll show you historical documents that give us information on how the Indigenous People were treated inside the Missions by priests and soldiers.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

About the series: HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.