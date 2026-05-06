FRONTLINE: The President Vs. The Fed

Premieres Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

President Trump’s unprecedented challenges to the Federal Reserve—and what it means for the economy. Tracing the battle between Trump and the Fed as the central bank steers the economy through an increasingly precarious moment.

Watch On Your Schedule: FRONTLINE is available to stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.