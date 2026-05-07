Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, May 11, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

"SWING LO'" explores the life and tragic passing of up-and-coming visual artist Michael Richards, a New Yorker of Jamaican descent who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Michael’s body of work explores the Black experience in America.

Your web browser is not supported "SWING LO'" explores the life and tragic passing of up-and-coming visual artist Michael Richards, a New Yorker of Jamaican descent who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Michael’s body of work explores the Black experience in America.

His life and art are discussed in the film by a handful of his peers and fans, including artists Dread Scott, Luis Grachos, and Charo Oquet, along with Perez Art Museum director Franklin Sirmans, gallerist Genaro Ambrosino, and curator Christine Y Kim, among others.

American Public Television Michael Richard’s body of work explores the Black experience in America.

The film explains how his work was preserved by his cousin in her garage for two decades until it was rediscovered by two curators – Melissa Levin and Alex Fialho, who have worked tirelessly to bring it back into the public eye.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

American Public Television / South Florida PBS "Swing Lo'" explores the life and tragic passing of up-and-coming visual artist Michael Richards, a New Yorker of Jamaican descent who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Presented by South Florida PBS. Distributed by American Public Television