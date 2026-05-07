Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Swing Lo'

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 7, 2026 at 3:46 PM PDT
Michael Richard’s body of work explores the Black experience in America.
American Public Television
/
South Florida PBS
Michael Richard’s body of work explores the Black experience in America.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, May 11, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

"SWING LO'" explores the life and tragic passing of up-and-coming visual artist Michael Richards, a New Yorker of Jamaican descent who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Michael’s body of work explores the Black experience in America.

"SWING LO'" explores the life and tragic passing of up-and-coming visual artist Michael Richards, a New Yorker of Jamaican descent who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Michael’s body of work explores the Black experience in America.

His life and art are discussed in the film by a handful of his peers and fans, including artists Dread Scott, Luis Grachos, and Charo Oquet, along with Perez Art Museum director Franklin Sirmans, gallerist Genaro Ambrosino, and curator Christine Y Kim, among others.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Michael Richard’s body of work explores the Black experience in America.
American Public Television
Michael Richard’s body of work explores the Black experience in America.

The film explains how his work was preserved by his cousin in her garage for two decades until it was rediscovered by two curators – Melissa Levin and Alex Fialho, who have worked tirelessly to bring it back into the public eye.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

"Swing Lo'" explores the life and tragic passing of up-and-coming visual artist Michael Richards, a New Yorker of Jamaican descent who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
American Public Television
/
South Florida PBS
"Swing Lo'" explores the life and tragic passing of up-and-coming visual artist Michael Richards, a New Yorker of Jamaican descent who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Presented by South Florida PBS. Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News