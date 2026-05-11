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My King Charles

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:52 PM PDT
Princess Diana, The Princess of Wales, and HRH Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales, at Guards Polo at Windsor, Berkshire. Sanding to the behind right of the Princess, is her bodyguard Barry Mannakee, wearing the dark suit and holding a bottle. Picture taken June 20,1985
Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo
/
https://www.alamy.com
Princess Diana, The Princess of Wales, and HRH Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales, at Guards Polo at Windsor, Berkshire. Sanding to the behind right of the Princess, is her bodyguard Barry Mannakee, wearing the dark suit and holding a bottle. Picture taken June 20,1985

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Stories and insights from the people close to the King at the most pivotal moments of his life, painting a uniquely intimate picture of the real man behind the crown.

Stories and insights from the people close to the King at the most pivotal moments of his life, painting a uniquely intimate picture of the real man behind the crown.

The Prince of Wales leads Meghan Markle up the aisle of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry.
APT
/
https://www.alamy.com
The Prince of Wales leads Meghan Markle up the aisle of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry.

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Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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