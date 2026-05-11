My King Charles

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Your web browser is not supported Stories and insights from the people close to the King at the most pivotal moments of his life, painting a uniquely intimate picture of the real man behind the crown.

Stories and insights from the people close to the King at the most pivotal moments of his life, painting a uniquely intimate picture of the real man behind the crown.

APT / https://www.alamy.com The Prince of Wales leads Meghan Markle up the aisle of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry.

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