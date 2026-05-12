GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: AI Goes to War

Watch Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 11: 30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with YouTube (Not available to stream on KPBS+)

The guest on this episode is Katrina Manson, Bloomberg reporter and author of "Project Maven: A Marine Colonel, His Team, and the Dawn of AI Warfare." The Pentagon has poured billions into AI warfare, from target identification to autonomous weapons. Manson joins Ian Bremmer to discuss the promises and pitfalls of AI on the battlefield.

Podcast: How AI is transforming warfare and the US military with Katrina Manson

The Pentagon has poured billions into AI warfare, from drone footage analysis to autonomous targeting. Katrina Manson, author of Project Maven and Bloomberg reporter, joins Ian Bremmer to trace how AI went from a computer experiment to key technology for the Pentagon, and why some risks and moral stakes remain unresolved.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

