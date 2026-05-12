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Home Is A Hotel

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 12, 2026 at 2:51 PM PDT
Christina and her daughter in their SRO in Chinatown
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Christina and her daughter in their SRO in Chinatown

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Across America, cities are struggling with record homelessness and housing affordability challenges. The documentary "Home Is a Hotel" investigates this crisis and how a decades-old solution – cramped Single Room Occupancy (SRO) units – impacts the lives of those who live in them.

An intimate look at inequality in San Francisco through the lives of Single Room Occupancy residents. Filmed over six years, it paints a mosaic of strangers relying on 80 sq ft rooms to stay housed and avoid homelessness. Their fight to break free from cyclical trauma and crushing structural forces is a universal story about the future of the American city.

Filmed over six years, HOME IS A HOTEL takes viewers inside San Francisco’s SRO housing through intimate portraits of its residents. This character-driven, verité documentary immerses viewers in what it means to call a single room "home" in the heart of one of America's richest cities.

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Jacque watches her son using an iPad in their SRO in SOMA
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Jacque watches her son using an iPad in their SRO in SOMA

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Sunbear and his family watch TV in their SRO.
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Sunbear and his family watch TV in their SRO.

Credits: Presented by KQED. Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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