Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Historic Street Cars

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 12, 2026 at 3:52 PM PDT
From its inception, the electric street car has fascinated Americans and San Diegans alike. Join Host Elsa Sevilla as she retraces the 120-year history of the street car. See some historic restored streetcars that will soon be back in operation in San Diego. Yes, the streetcar is coming back! Find out where it all started, learn how long they were in use and enjoy some wonderful historic photos.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

From its inception, the electric street car has fascinated Americans and San Diegans alike. Join Host Elsa Sevilla as she retraces the 120-year history of the street car. See some historic restored streetcars that will soon be back in operation in San Diego. Yes, the streetcar is coming back! Find out where it all started, learn how long they were in use and enjoy some wonderful historic photos from the late 1880s.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

About The Series: HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.

This episode was published: Jan. 20, 2011

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News