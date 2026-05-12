SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Historic Street Cars

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

From its inception, the electric street car has fascinated Americans and San Diegans alike. Join Host Elsa Sevilla as she retraces the 120-year history of the street car. See some historic restored streetcars that will soon be back in operation in San Diego. Yes, the streetcar is coming back! Find out where it all started, learn how long they were in use and enjoy some wonderful historic photos from the late 1880s.

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About The Series: HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.

This episode was published: Jan. 20, 2011

