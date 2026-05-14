Premieres Monday, May 18, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream on KPBS+ / Encore Wednesday, May 20 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Everything you need to know about our 2026 Tour!

Travel to all five cities of ROADSHOW’s Season 30 Tour for never-before-seen appraisals. Guess the big find from the junk in our trunk!

Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW's celebratory Season 30 for never before-seen finds, including a 1961 JFK Santa Claus Letter, a 1979 Ed Ruscha Stage Fright ink on paper, and a John Juzek violin, ca. 1950. Guess the hour's big find!

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Arlie Sulka appraises a Loetz 4-handled Phänomen vase, ca. 1904, in Boothbay, Maine. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 15” premieres Monday, May 18 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

David Schneider for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Paul Winicki (right) appraises a 1931 Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso watch in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 15” premieres Monday, May 18 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Ted Trotta (left) appraises a Charles Loloma necklace & ironwood bird in Boothbay, Maine. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 15” premieres Monday, May 18 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Ever wondered what happens after the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW cameras stop rolling? Host Adam Monahan returns for Season 7 of DETOURS to investigate the juicy, complicated, and often hilarious "afterlives" of America's favorite treasures. From Star Wars and Jaws movie history to "Faux-bergé" eggs and appraisals that went spectacularly wrong, we’re following the truth wherever it leads. Join us for a new season of fakes, fumbles, and fascinating history! Listen to the Season 7 Trailer »

Anna Yellen for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Kerry Shrives (left) appraises a 1911 Gorham silver powerboat race trophy in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 15” premieres Monday, May 18 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

About The Series: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds. Facebook / Instagram / TikTok