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ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Junk in the Trunk 15

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 14, 2026 at 2:13 PM PDT
Gene Shapiro (right) appraises a 1900 Oscar Berninghaus watercolor in St. Louis, MO. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 15” premieres Monday, May 18 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
David Schneider for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Gene Shapiro (right) appraises a 1900 Oscar Berninghaus watercolor in St. Louis, MO. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 15” premieres Monday, May 18 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, May 18, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream on KPBS+ / Encore Wednesday, May 20 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Everything you need to know about our 2026 Tour!

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Travel to all five cities of ROADSHOW’s Season 30 Tour for never-before-seen appraisals. Guess the big find from the junk in our trunk!

Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW's celebratory Season 30 for never before-seen finds, including a 1961 JFK Santa Claus Letter, a 1979 Ed Ruscha Stage Fright ink on paper, and a John Juzek violin, ca. 1950. Guess the hour's big find!

Arlie Sulka appraises a Loetz 4-handled Phänomen vase, ca. 1904, in Boothbay, Maine. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 15” premieres Monday, May 18 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Arlie Sulka appraises a Loetz 4-handled Phänomen vase, ca. 1904, in Boothbay, Maine. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 15” premieres Monday, May 18 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Paul Winicki (right) appraises a 1931 Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso watch in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 15” premieres Monday, May 18 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
David Schneider for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Paul Winicki (right) appraises a 1931 Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso watch in St. Louis, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 15” premieres Monday, May 18 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Ted Trotta (left) appraises a Charles Loloma necklace & ironwood bird in Boothbay, Maine. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 15” premieres Monday, May 18 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Ted Trotta (left) appraises a Charles Loloma necklace & ironwood bird in Boothbay, Maine. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 15” premieres Monday, May 18 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Ever wondered what happens after the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW cameras stop rolling? Host Adam Monahan returns for Season 7 of DETOURS to investigate the juicy, complicated, and often hilarious "afterlives" of America's favorite treasures. From Star Wars and Jaws movie history to "Faux-bergé" eggs and appraisals that went spectacularly wrong, we’re following the truth wherever it leads. Join us for a new season of fakes, fumbles, and fascinating history! Listen to the Season 7 Trailer »

Kerry Shrives (left) appraises a 1911 Gorham silver powerboat race trophy in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 15” premieres Monday, May 18 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Anna Yellen for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Kerry Shrives (left) appraises a 1911 Gorham silver powerboat race trophy in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 15” premieres Monday, May 18 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

About The Series: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds. Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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