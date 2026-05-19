KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Seven Bridges Walk

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, May 24 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, May 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

We take the Seven Bridges Walk and see some San Diego history along the way; remember the days of Escondido's citrus industry; learn about one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects ever undertaken in our county and meet the Flag Man of Mount Helix. Plus things sent in by viewers and much more!

Ken Kramer The Flag Man of Mount Helix

About The Series: KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see everyday. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!

Ken Kramer School airplane

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.