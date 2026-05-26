SECRETS OF THE DEAD: China's Bronze Kingdom

Premieres Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Sunday, May 31 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

A mysterious ancient city lies hidden in the mountains of Sichuan – remnants of a kingdom consigned to oblivion for thousands of years, until the chance discovery of a jade artifact in 1986.

Imagissime Excavation of the Sanxingdui site in the 1980s.

More than 10,000 unusual items have been found at the site which experts believe may be as archaeologically important as the Terracotta Army of Xi’an. Could this be the capital of the ancient Shu kingdom?

Imagissime Archaeologist Zhu Zhangyi walking through the Jinsha Museum in Chengdu, China.

A mysterious ancient city lies hidden in the mountains of Sichuan – remnants of a kingdom consigned to oblivion for thousands of years, until the chance discovery of a jade artifact in 1986. More than 10,000 unusual items have been found at the site which experts believe may be as archaeologically important as the Terracotta Army of Xi’an. Could this be the capital of the ancient Shu kingdom?

In 1986, brick workers uncovered jade and bronze artifacts beneath a rural field in China. At the site, archaeologists soon revealed massive pits filled with ritual objects but no human remains, pointing to a mysterious ancient civilization and one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in modern China.

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Imagissime Bronze expert Jay Xu at the Sanxingdui Museum in Chengdu, China.

Credits: A production of Imagissime (a Mediawan company) in association with The WNET Group. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Directed by Pascal Cuissot. Written by Pascal Cuissot, Valériane Cariou, Jacques Malaterre, and Jonas Rosales. Produced by Élodie Polo Ackermann, Anna Kwak, and Cui Ying. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Julian Lim is producer; Benjamin Phelps is senior supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge. Adapted from “The Lost City of Sanxingdui,” produced by Imagissime with China Media Group, in association with France Télévisions and Mediawan Thematics for Toute l’Histoire, with support from RTVE, Česká TV, Viasat, and SVT Sweden, and from the Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée (CNC) and PROCIREP–ANGOA. SECRETS OF THE DEAD is produced by The WNET Group, which is solely responsible for its content.