Cooking with Legends: Lidia Bastianich & Jacques Pepin

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On "Cooking with Legends," Lidia Bastianich and Jacques Pépin pair up for a lively program that showcases each chef’s remarkable ability to teach from their lifetimes of experience on air and in the kitchen. Their combined knowledge doubles the fun when these two “good-natured bosses” and longtime friends come together to share personal family stories and mouthwatering recipes. And oh, the stories they tell — stories that even their most devoted followers haven’t heard before.

Join longtime friends and chefs Lidia Bastianich and Jacques Pépin for mouth-watering recipes and personal family stories. The combined knowledge of these two “good-natured bosses” doubles the fun when they come together to share the recipes that made their careers, including Lidia’s Frico Con Insalata Alla Nonna and Jacques’ Crepes Suzette.

Lidia and Jacques also serve up recipes that reflect the journeys of their personal and professional lives — the recipes that made their careers. The chefs share many things in common, including migrating to the United States; today, they personify what it means to live the American dream.

Breadstick Productions / PBS Jacques Pépin and Lidia Bastianich in "Cooking with Legends"

Both are passionate about teaching and sharing the foods that embody the classic cuisine of their native cultures: Lidia hails from Pola on the Istrian Peninsula, while Jacques is from Bourg-en-Bresse, near Lyon, France. They also share a similar spirit, as expressed by Jacques: “I feel like what I do brings pleasure to people.”

Breadstick Productions / PBS Jacques Pépin and Lidia Bastianich in "Cooking with Legends"

Among the special dishes featured in "Cooking with Legends" are Lidia’s Frico Con Insalata Alla Nonna, Manicotti alla Lidia, and Polenta alla Friulana. Jacques Pépin prepares Fromage Fort, Crepes Suzette and New England Clam Chowder.

Breadstick Productions / PBS Lidia Bastianich and Jacques Pépin in "Cooking with Legends"

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