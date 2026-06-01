HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA: The First Peoples of Southern California Before 1775

Premieres Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

The First Peoples of Southern California before 1775 include the Payómkawichum, Cupa, Cahuilla, and Kumeyaay. Discover how they lived before contact in ways that were rich, scientific, and sophisticated.

Sevilla Productions, LLC Kumeyaay Santa Ysabel Tribbe

Before the American Revolution, their world was already changing. As European powers expanded, two histories unfolded on different paths. Their story is one of resilience and resistance. They are still here, preserving their story for millennia.

Sevilla Productions, LLC Kumeyaay Hut

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.