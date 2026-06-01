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HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA: The First Peoples of Southern California Before 1775

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 1, 2026 at 10:09 AM PDT
HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA
Sevilla Productions, LLC
HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA

Premieres Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

The First Peoples of Southern California before 1775 include the Payómkawichum, Cupa, Cahuilla, and Kumeyaay. Discover how they lived before contact in ways that were rich, scientific, and sophisticated.

Kumeyaay Santa Ysabel Tribbe
Sevilla Productions, LLC
Kumeyaay Santa Ysabel Tribbe

Before the American Revolution, their world was already changing. As European powers expanded, two histories unfolded on different paths. Their story is one of resilience and resistance. They are still here, preserving their story for millennia.

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Kumeyaay Hut
Sevilla Productions, LLC
Kumeyaay Hut

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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