Rick Steves Mighty Alps

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In this thin-air thriller, join Rick Steves on an alpine adventure — from Italy to Austria to Switzerland to France — with scenic train rides, breathtaking lifts, majestic glaciers, and unforgettable hikes.

Rick Steves / dominic az bonuccelli photography Pointe Helbronner, Mountain in France

In this greatest-hits blitz of the Alps, we celebrate both nature and culture. We conquer the Dolomites in Italy and the Zugspitze in Austria. Then, in Switzerland, we savor more jaw-dropping mountain beauty — from the Matterhorn to the Jungfrau to Appenzell.

Rick Steves Sella Pass in Italy’s Dolomites

And in France, with Chamonix as our springboard, we ride the lift up to the Aiguille du Midi and hut-hop along the iconic Tour du Mont Blanc hiking path. While visiting the literal high points of Europe, we also enjoy alpine life, from folk music to rustic cheese-making.

Join Rick Steves on an alpine adventure, with scenic train rides, breathtaking lifts, majestic glaciers, and unforgettable hikes. We conquer the Dolomites in Italy and the Zugspitze in Austria. In Switzerland, we savor the beauty of the Matterhorn, the Jungfrau, and Appenzell. And in France, starting from Chamonix, we ride the lift up to the Aiguille du Midi and hike the iconic Tour du Mont Blanc.

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Rick Steves Rick beside the Mer de Glace glacier, high above Chamonix, France.