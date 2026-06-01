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Rick Steves Mighty Alps

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 1, 2026 at 4:12 PM PDT
Hiking path along the Seceda ridgeline in Italy's Dolomites.
Rick Steves
Hiking path along the Seceda ridgeline in Italy's Dolomites.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

In this thin-air thriller, join Rick Steves on an alpine adventure — from Italy to Austria to Switzerland to France — with scenic train rides, breathtaking lifts, majestic glaciers, and unforgettable hikes.

Pointe Helbronner, Mountain in France
Rick Steves / dominic az bonuccelli photography
Pointe Helbronner, Mountain in France

In this greatest-hits blitz of the Alps, we celebrate both nature and culture. We conquer the Dolomites in Italy and the Zugspitze in Austria. Then, in Switzerland, we savor more jaw-dropping mountain beauty — from the Matterhorn to the Jungfrau to Appenzell.

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Sella Pass in Italy’s Dolomites
Rick Steves
Sella Pass in Italy’s Dolomites

And in France, with Chamonix as our springboard, we ride the lift up to the Aiguille du Midi and hut-hop along the iconic Tour du Mont Blanc hiking path. While visiting the literal high points of Europe, we also enjoy alpine life, from folk music to rustic cheese-making.

Join Rick Steves on an alpine adventure, with scenic train rides, breathtaking lifts, majestic glaciers, and unforgettable hikes. We conquer the Dolomites in Italy and the Zugspitze in Austria. In Switzerland, we savor the beauty of the Matterhorn, the Jungfrau, and Appenzell. And in France, starting from Chamonix, we ride the lift up to the Aiguille du Midi and hike the iconic Tour du Mont Blanc.

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Rick beside the Mer de Glace glacier, high above Chamonix, France.
Rick Steves
Rick beside the Mer de Glace glacier, high above Chamonix, France.
Near the Schilthorn summit overlooking the Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau peaks, Berner Oberland, Switzerland.
Rick Steves / dominic az bonuccelli photography
Near the Schilthorn summit overlooking the Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau peaks, Berner Oberland, Switzerland.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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