Premieres Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

In the mid-1990s, a Jack Russell Terrier named Wishbone introduced millions of kids to classic literature—one episode at a time. Blending live-action storytelling with literary adaptations, the series became one of the most ambitious and beloved children’s shows of its era.

The inside story of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning PBS series that introduced classic literature to a generation. What’s the Story, Wishbone? explores how a small children’s program became a cultural touchstone, blending storytelling, education, and one unforgettable dog.

"What’s the Story, Wishbone?" goes behind the scenes of how it all came together, featuring new and archival interviews with the cast and creative team who brought the show to life. From production challenges to unexpected cultural impact, the fi lm explores how a little dog made a lasting impression on an entire generation—and why his story still resonates today.

Credits: Directed by Joey Stewart a Novel Tails Production. Produced by Betty Buckley, Larry Brantley and Stephanie Simpson.