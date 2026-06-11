County Supervisors OK postponing vehicle policy for up to 1 year

The county Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to defer work on a local transportation guide connected to development in unincorporated areas for a year or less.

A state law passed in 2013 mandates an analysis of vehicle miles traveled in an effort to reduce traffic, travel costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

During a Wednesday presentation, county Planning and Development Services staff said lawsuits have changed the local VMT program.

According to information from the Wednesday agenda, there have been legal changes to the state Environmental Quality Act guidelines. If a project is consistent with the county General Plan, which is a blueprint for future growth, builders may skip VMT mitigation, officials said.

The board adopted a VMT guide in 2020, but updated it two years later in response to litigation.

Supervisors also want the county to continue working with the San Diego County Association of Governments on a regional VMT program.

The county will also continue creating a sustainable land-use framework, in relation to any updates or possible changes to the General Plan, which supervisors approved in August 2011.

Supervisors in June 2024 directed staff to consider several greenhouse gas mitigation options, including a SANDAG regional model and a focused transit opportunity area.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, who suggested pausing the local VMT program, noted during Wednesday's meeting that a lot has changed since 2022.

It's "not necessary for us to continue dedicating staff (resources) to developing a local VMT mitigation at this time," said Desmond, who added he supports cooperation with SANDAG on regional efforts.

His colleague Paloma Aguirre said the Wednesday recommendations were "a good, reasonable approach."

Vice Chair Monica Montgomery Steppe said as the county must balance a dire need for more housing with environmental impacts, she understands concerns over a lack of public transportation in some supervisorial districts.

Working with SANDAG will be critical to the transit issue, as the county can partner with that agency to create best practices next year, she added.

Supervisor Joel Anderson said that just because there isn't mass transit in his district now, that doesn't mean it can't be a reality in the future.

Local Sierra Club representatives criticized the board's decision during public comment.

Peter Andersen said he was "extremely disappointed with the county's approach toward VMT."

Less than two years ago, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to adopt a Climate Action Plan and smart-growth alternative, which should be primary guideline, Andersen said.

"Instead, we have staff running off in another direction, and we have attorneys for the county telling us that what happened on Sept. 11, 2024 never happened," he added.

The Sierra Club wants housing, but such projects should be developed near transportation and existing infrastructure, Andersen said.

Ronald Askeland, another Sierra Club official, said "we're in the middle of a climate crisis," with vehicles and light-duty trucks causing 41% of emissions in the county.

"We need to implement the VMT alternative that this board actually passed," Askeland added.

Board Chair Terra Lawson-Remer was absent during the Wednesday meeting.