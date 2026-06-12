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The Last Twins

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 12, 2026 at 3:34 PM PDT
Four of the twins who survived Auschwitz, thanks in part to the efforts of Erno “Zvi” Spiegel: (L-R) László Kiss, Peter Somogyi, Tom Simon, and Ephraim Reichenberg.
Courtesy of Judith Richter / © Zuli Productions
/
PBS
Four of the twins who survived Auschwitz, thanks in part to the efforts of Erno “Zvi” Spiegel: (L-R) László Kiss, Peter Somogyi, Tom Simon, and Ephraim Reichenberg.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, June 15, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Discover the extraordinary story of Erno “Zvi” Spiegel, an unsung hero of the Holocaust who risked everything to protect twin boys targeted by Dr. Josef Mengele for brutal medical experimentation in Auschwitz.

Survivors of Auschwitz recount the extraordinary bravery of Erno “Zvi” Spiegel, who risked his life to protect children from execution. By labeling them as twins, he gave them a chance to live and mitigated the harm from Dr. Josef Mengele’s pseudo-medical experiments.

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Dr. Judith Richter, Erno “Zvi” Spiegel's daughter, embarked on a years-long journey to uncover her father's past, and executive produced "The Last Twins."
Matthew O'Neill / © Zuli Productions
/
PBS
Dr. Judith Richter, Erno “Zvi” Spiegel's daughter, embarked on a years-long journey to uncover her father's past, and executive produced "The Last Twins."

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Seeing this photograph of her father Erno “Zvi” Spiegel in LIFE Magazine launched Judith Richter's years-long journey to uncover the story of his time in Auschwitz.
Matthew O'Neill / © Zuli Productions
/
PBS
Seeing this photograph of her father Erno “Zvi” Spiegel in LIFE Magazine launched Judith Richter's years-long journey to uncover the story of his time in Auschwitz.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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