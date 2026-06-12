Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, June 15, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Discover the extraordinary story of Erno “Zvi” Spiegel, an unsung hero of the Holocaust who risked everything to protect twin boys targeted by Dr. Josef Mengele for brutal medical experimentation in Auschwitz.

Survivors of Auschwitz recount the extraordinary bravery of Erno “Zvi” Spiegel, who risked his life to protect children from execution. By labeling them as twins, he gave them a chance to live and mitigated the harm from Dr. Josef Mengele’s pseudo-medical experiments.

Matthew O'Neill / © Zuli Productions / PBS Dr. Judith Richter, Erno “Zvi” Spiegel's daughter, embarked on a years-long journey to uncover her father's past, and executive produced "The Last Twins."

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