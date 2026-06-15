AMANPOUR AND COMPANY: James Verini; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Rebecca Winthrop

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Author James Verini discusses the Russian assault of Mariupol chronicled in his new book "The Theater." We also hear how a Ukrainian opera is spotlighting Ukraine's stolen children. After "Oedpius" actress Lesley Manville's first Tony win, we revisit a conversation with her and her co-star Mark Strong. Rebecca Winthrop takes a critical look at how AI is impacting children's learning in school.

As the AI revolution continues apace, we're increasingly considering the impact it will have on the future -- including its effect on students' ability to think and write creatively. A study by Georgetown University looks into exactly that. Rebecca Winthrop, a leading expert on AI and education, discusses it all with Michel Martin.

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