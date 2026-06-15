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AMANPOUR AND COMPANY: James Verini; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Rebecca Winthrop

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 15, 2026 at 11:40 AM PDT
AMANPOUR AND COMPANY Key Art
AMANPOUR AND COMPANY
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AMANPOUR AND COMPANY Key Art

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Author James Verini discusses the Russian assault of Mariupol chronicled in his new book "The Theater." We also hear how a Ukrainian opera is spotlighting Ukraine's stolen children. After "Oedpius" actress Lesley Manville's first Tony win, we revisit a conversation with her and her co-star Mark Strong. Rebecca Winthrop takes a critical look at how AI is impacting children's learning in school.

As the AI revolution continues apace, we're increasingly considering the impact it will have on the future -- including its effect on students' ability to think and write creatively. A study by Georgetown University looks into exactly that. Rebecca Winthrop, a leading expert on AI and education, discusses it all with Michel Martin.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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