Concert for George

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On Nov. 29, 2002, one year after the passing of music legend George Harrison, a performance tribute was organized in his honor. Held at London's Royal Albert Hall, the momentous evening featured Harrison's songs and music he loved, performed by a lineup that included Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Monty Python, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Dhani Harrison and many more.

Songs include "Here Comes the Sun," "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," "Something," "For You Blue," "All Things Must Pass," "Handle With Care," and "My Sweet Lord."

Held at London's Royal Albert Hall, this tribute concert features George Harrison's songs and music he loved, performed by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Monty Python, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Dhani Harrison and many more. Songs include "Here Comes the Sun,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Something,” “For You Blue,” “All Things Must Pass,” “Handle With Care,” and “My Sweet Lord.”

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