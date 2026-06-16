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Concert for George

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 16, 2026 at 3:19 PM PDT
Concert for George
Directed by David Lelan
/
PBS
Concert for George

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, June 21 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2

On Nov. 29, 2002, one year after the passing of music legend George Harrison, a performance tribute was organized in his honor. Held at London's Royal Albert Hall, the momentous evening featured Harrison's songs and music he loved, performed by a lineup that included Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Monty Python, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Dhani Harrison and many more.

Songs include "Here Comes the Sun," "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," "Something," "For You Blue," "All Things Must Pass," "Handle With Care," and "My Sweet Lord."

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Held at London's Royal Albert Hall, this tribute concert features George Harrison's songs and music he loved, performed by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Monty Python, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Dhani Harrison and many more. Songs include "Here Comes the Sun,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Something,” “For You Blue,” “All Things Must Pass,” “Handle With Care,” and “My Sweet Lord.”

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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