Evacuations ordered for Grade Fire in Cleveland National Forest near Lake Henshaw

A wildfire spread through Cleveland National Forest near Lake Henshaw today, blackening scores of acres but posing no immediate threats to populated areas as ground and airborne crews strove to subdue the flames.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department has ordered evacuations for people living near East Grade Road and state Route 76. Warnings have been issued for zones SDC-0355, 0356.

A temporary evacuation point was established at Casino Pauma, 777 Pauma Reservation Road.

The blaze erupted about 1:30 p.m. Friday off the 25700 block of East Grade Road, north of SR-76 and west of SR-79, according to Cal Fire.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters attacked the flames, which were moving to the northeast, federal forestry officials reported.

As of 4:30 p.m., the burn area had grown to encompass more than 100 acres, according to forestry officials. At least one structure is threatened.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the blaze.