GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Politics of the World Cup

Watch Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with YouTube (not available in KPBS+)

This week's guest is Simon Kuper, Sport columnist, Financial Times. The World Cup has always been political. As the tournament returns to North America, it arrives amid rising nationalism, growing polarization, and record profits. What does the biggest global sporting event reveal about the state of the world today?

Listen To The Podcast: World Cup politics, with the Financial Times' Simon Kuper

The World Cup has always been political. As the tournament returns to North America, it arrives amid rising nationalism, growing polarization, and record profits. What does the biggest global sporting event reveal about the state of the world today?

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

The World Cup has always been about more than soccer. Ian Bremmer explains why politics, nationalism, and conflict have long shaped the world's most popular sporting event.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

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