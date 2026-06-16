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Venus & Serena, The Game Changers

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 23, 2026 at 4:50 PM PST
Venus Williams and Serena Williams during 2004 U.S. Open - Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Arthur Ashe Tennis Stadium in New York City, New York, United States.
by Carley Margolis/FilmMagic
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FilmMagic
Venus Williams and Serena Williams during 2004 U.S. Open - Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Arthur Ashe Tennis Stadium in New York City, New York, United States.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Venus & Serena, the Game Changers" showcases the remarkable journeys of Venus and Serena Williams, two of the greatest athletes in the history of tennis.

Explore the remarkable journeys of Venus and Serena Williams, two of the greatest athletes in the history of tennis. Growing up in Compton, California, they shattered the sport's "country club" image to become top-ranked players. This film explores their careers, highlighting their resilience against discrimination and sexism, along with their contributions to tennis, fashion, and women's rights.

Growing up in Compton, California, they shattered the sport's "country club" stereotype, becoming the top-ranked players in the world.

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Serena (red T-shirt) and Venus Williams.
copyright Getty Images,Yves Forestier
/
Sygma
Serena (red T-shirt) and Venus Williams.

The film explores the sisters' careers while highlighting their resilience against discrimination, bigotry, and sexism and their contributions to tennis, fashion, and women's rights.

MELBOURNE-JANUARY 30: Venus and Serena Williams of USA winning the Women's doubles final defeating Daniela Hantuchova and Ai Sugiyama in straight sets at the Australian Tennis Open on January 30, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia.
Ben Lewis
/
Alamy/Ben Lewis
MELBOURNE-JANUARY 30: Venus and Serena Williams of USA winning the Women's doubles final defeating Daniela Hantuchova and Ai Sugiyama in straight sets at the Australian Tennis Open on January 30, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia.

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Venus and Serena Williams
copyright Alamy, PNC Photography
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Alamy/PCN Photography
Venus and Serena Williams

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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