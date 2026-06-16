Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

WILD HOPE: The 'Butterfly Farmers' Saving Zanzibar’s Forests

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 16, 2026 at 11:54 AM PDT
To help stop the rise of deforestation in Zanzibar, one village has begun to farm a promising new crop: butterflies.

Stream now with KPBS+

To help stop the rise of deforestation in Zanzibar, one village has begun to farm a promising new crop: butterflies. The archipelago of Zanzibar is renowned for its white sand beaches and tropical rainforest teeming with wildlife, but new development and widespread unemployment threaten the forest.

Jozani-Chwaka Bay is Zanzibar’s only national park and a biodiversity haven, even as the surrounding forests are rapidly disappearing. Due to a lack of economic opportunity, local residents resort to cutting the forest for firewood and charcoal to support their families.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Butterfly farming could offer an attractive alternative source of income that leaves the forest intact. The Zanzibar Butterfly Centre recruits community members in a nearby village to catch butterflies outside of the park’s boundaries. Farmers target pregnant females, which lay up to a hundred eggs, allowing them to raise generations of butterflies without depleting the local population.

By creating an incentive to leave the forest intact so butterflies can flourish, this practice effectively creating a buffer zone of habitat around Jozani. Just as important, the Centre offers residents a sustainable source of income and has brought electricity, water, and schools to the island.

About The Series: At a time when news about the environment is filled with doom and people around the world feel increasingly fearful about the future, WILD HOPE is changing the narrative with surprising stories that show we can still change course. This series of short films highlights the intrepid changemakers working to restore and protect our planet. Each half-hour episode inspires audiences with stories of bold interventions, unexpected alliances, and nature’s resilience.

WILD HOPE is a new series of short films highlighting the intrepid changemakers who are working to restore and protect our planet. Each half-hour episode inspires audiences with stories of bold interventions, unexpected alliances, and nature’s resilience.

Presented by PBS NATURE / HHMI Tangled Bank Studios

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News