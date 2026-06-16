WILD HOPE: The 'Butterfly Farmers' Saving Zanzibar’s Forests

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To help stop the rise of deforestation in Zanzibar, one village has begun to farm a promising new crop: butterflies. The archipelago of Zanzibar is renowned for its white sand beaches and tropical rainforest teeming with wildlife, but new development and widespread unemployment threaten the forest.

Jozani-Chwaka Bay is Zanzibar’s only national park and a biodiversity haven, even as the surrounding forests are rapidly disappearing. Due to a lack of economic opportunity, local residents resort to cutting the forest for firewood and charcoal to support their families.

Butterfly farming could offer an attractive alternative source of income that leaves the forest intact. The Zanzibar Butterfly Centre recruits community members in a nearby village to catch butterflies outside of the park’s boundaries. Farmers target pregnant females, which lay up to a hundred eggs, allowing them to raise generations of butterflies without depleting the local population.

By creating an incentive to leave the forest intact so butterflies can flourish, this practice effectively creating a buffer zone of habitat around Jozani. Just as important, the Centre offers residents a sustainable source of income and has brought electricity, water, and schools to the island.

About The Series: At a time when news about the environment is filled with doom and people around the world feel increasingly fearful about the future, WILD HOPE is changing the narrative with surprising stories that show we can still change course. This series of short films highlights the intrepid changemakers working to restore and protect our planet. Each half-hour episode inspires audiences with stories of bold interventions, unexpected alliances, and nature’s resilience.

WILD HOPE is a new series of short films highlighting the intrepid changemakers who are working to restore and protect our planet. Each half-hour episode inspires audiences with stories of bold interventions, unexpected alliances, and nature’s resilience.

Presented by PBS NATURE / HHMI Tangled Bank Studios