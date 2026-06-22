Mexico's president visits Tijuana to promote education

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo visited Tijuana over the weekend to promote her education programs.

“Education is a right, not a privilege,” Sheinbaum said.

She made two stops in Tijuana, the first at the opening of a new high school. Centro de Bachillerato Tecnológico Industrial y de Servicios N. 290 is in one of the southernmost neighborhoods of Tijuana.

Sheinbaum toured the technology-focused school with student-controlled robots in tow.

Her second stop was at Parque Morelos in Tijuana proper, where more than a thousand children and their parents waited to hear her announce a new Universal Basic Education Scholarship named for the 19th century Mexican feminist and literacy activist Rita Cetina Gutiérrez.

In August, more than 290,000 Baja California primary school students will receive $2,500 pesos (around $150) each to buy school supplies and uniforms, according to the Mexican government.

Across Mexico, more than 9 million kids will receive this educational aid.

"This scholarship is for all the children of Mexico,” Sheinbaum said.