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Education

Mexico's president visits Tijuana to promote education

By Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published June 22, 2026 at 5:31 PM PDT
From left, Governor of Baja California Marina del Pilar Ávila, President of Mexico Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and Mexican Secretary of Public Education Mario Delgado in Tijuana on June 20, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
From left, Governor of Baja California Marina del Pilar Ávila, President of Mexico Dr. Claudia Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and Mexican Secretary of Public Education Mario Delgado in Tijuana on June 20, 2026.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo visited Tijuana over the weekend to promote her education programs.

“Education is a right, not a privilege,” Sheinbaum said.

She made two stops in Tijuana, the first at the opening of a new high school. Centro de Bachillerato Tecnológico Industrial y de Servicios N. 290 is in one of the southernmost neighborhoods of Tijuana.

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Sheinbaum toured the technology-focused school with student-controlled robots in tow.

Her second stop was at Parque Morelos in Tijuana proper, where more than a thousand children and their parents waited to hear her announce a new Universal Basic Education Scholarship named for the 19th century Mexican feminist and literacy activist Rita Cetina Gutiérrez.

In August, more than 290,000 Baja California primary school students will receive $2,500 pesos (around $150) each to buy school supplies and uniforms, according to the Mexican government.

Across Mexico, more than 9 million kids will receive this educational aid.

"This scholarship is for all the children of Mexico,” Sheinbaum said.

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Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo high fiving students in Tijuana after announcing new funds for school uniforms and supplies, June 20, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo high fiving students in Tijuana after announcing new funds for school uniforms and supplies, June 20, 2026.

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Education KidsMexico PoliticsTijuana
Matthew Bowler
Matthew Bowler is an award-winning journalist from San Diego. Bowler comes from a long line of San Diego journalists. Both his father and grandfather worked as journalists covering San Diego. He is also a third generation San Diego State University graduate, where he studied art with a specialty in painting and printmaking. Bowler moved to the South of France after graduating from SDSU. While there he participated in many art exhibitions. The newspaper “La Marseillaise” called his work “les oeuvres impossible” or “the impossible works.” After his year in Provence, Bowler returned to San Diego and began to work as a freelance photographer for newspapers and magazines. Some years later, he discovered his passion for reporting the news, for getting at the truth, for impacting lives. Bowler is privileged to have received many San Diego Press Club Awards along with two Emmy's.
See stories by Matthew Bowler

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