Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

A watershed can be simply described as a place where liquid flows downhill, but it is more accurately defined as a complex system of soil, rocks, plants, and animals. More than precipitation and gravity, the Rocky Mountain watershed is critical to the survival of all living things dependent on this ecosystem.

Your web browser is not supported As the changing climate poses rapid challenges to the environment's equilibrium, can the sheer aesthetics of this ecosystem aid in drawing attention to the problem? Through striking cinematography and compelling interviews, WATER: THE SACRED GIFT inspires viewers to seek a more positive future.

As the changing climate poses rapid challenges to the environment's equilibrium, can the sheer aesthetics of this ecosystem aid in drawing attention to the problem?

Through striking cinematography and compelling interviews, "Water: The Sacred Gift" inspires viewers to seek a more positive future.

KTWU Sean on trail ridge

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Credits: Presented by KTWU. Distributed by American Public Television