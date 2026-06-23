Barbra Streisand: Timeless - Live In Concert

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Encore Saturday, June 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, June 28 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2

Enjoy a magical concert filmed on New Year’s Eve in 1999 at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Staged as an original, Broadway-style musical in which Barbra looks back at her past, the production featured an orchestra conducted by Marvin Hamlisch.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.