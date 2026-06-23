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Barbra Streisand: Timeless - Live In Concert

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 23, 2026 at 4:26 PM PDT
Enjoy a magical concert filmed on New Year's Eve in 1999 at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Staged as an original, Broadway-style musical in which Barbra looks back at her past, the production featured an orchestra conducted by Marvin Hamlisch.

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Enjoy a magical concert filmed on New Year’s Eve in 1999 at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Staged as an original, Broadway-style musical in which Barbra looks back at her past, the production featured an orchestra conducted by Marvin Hamlisch.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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