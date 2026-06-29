Available to stream beginning Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at 6 p.m. with KPBS+

Premieres Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 7 a.m. on KPBS 2 + Saturday, July 11 at 1 p.m. on KPBS 2

Panelists face a dramatic hypothetical scenario against the backdrop of America’s 250th anniversary.

In BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "How to Fix an Election," moderator Aaron Tang leads nine panelists through a dramatic hypothetical scenario around election issues and civic integrity, against the backdrop of America’s 250th anniversary.

Daniel Sircar/WGBH / PBS Panelists discuss a hypothetical voting scenario on an episode of BREAKING THE DEADLOCK on WGBH, filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York, NY on May 31, 2026.

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