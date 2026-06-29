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BREAKING THE DEADLOCK: How To Fix An Election

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 29, 2026 at 3:25 PM PDT
Panelists discuss a hypothetical voting scenario on an episode of BREAKING THE DEADLOCK on WGBH, filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York, NY on May 31, 2026.
Daniel Sircar/WGBH
Panelists discuss a hypothetical voting scenario on an episode of BREAKING THE DEADLOCK on WGBH, filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York, NY on May 31, 2026.

Available to stream beginning Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at 6 p.m. with KPBS+

Premieres Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 7 a.m. on KPBS 2 + Saturday, July 11 at 1 p.m. on KPBS 2

Panelists face a dramatic hypothetical scenario against the backdrop of America’s 250th anniversary.

In BREAKING THE DEADLOCK "How to Fix an Election," moderator Aaron Tang leads nine panelists through a dramatic hypothetical scenario around election issues and civic integrity, against the backdrop of America’s 250th anniversary.

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Panelists discuss a hypothetical voting scenario on an episode of BREAKING THE DEADLOCK on WGBH, filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York, NY on May 31, 2026.
Daniel Sircar/WGBH
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Panelists discuss a hypothetical voting scenario on an episode of BREAKING THE DEADLOCK on WGBH, filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York, NY on May 31, 2026.

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Panelists discuss a hypothetical voting scenario on an episode of BREAKING THE DEADLOCK on WGBH, filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York, NY on May 31, 2026.
Daniel Sircar/WGBH
Panelists discuss a hypothetical voting scenario on an episode of BREAKING THE DEADLOCK on WGBH, filmed at the New York Historical Society in New York, NY on May 31, 2026.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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