CRAFT IN AMERICA: West

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Celebrate heritage and the handmade, inspired by the landscape, history, and culture of the West. Across cowboy arts, Hawaiian indigenous practices, and Native American handwork, today's artists are breathing new life into traditional craft.

"WEST" celebrates the continuum of heritage and the handmade, taking inspiration from the landscape, history and culture of the American West. Working across cowboy arts, Hawaiian indigenous practices, and Native American handwork, the artists show how traditional craft can be revived, reworked and reinvented in the art of today.

The featured artists and institutions include Graham Ebner, Institute of American Indian Arts, Poakalani Quilters, Hōkūleʻa/Polynesian Voyaging Society, Marques Hanalei Marzan, Kawika Lum-Nelmida, Bishop Museum, and Cary Schwarz.

Denise Kang photograph / PBS Bootmaker Graham Ebner at the sewing machine.

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