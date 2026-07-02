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ALMA’S WAY: “Alma In Oz: The Musical!”

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 2, 2026 at 9:38 AM PDT
ALMA’S WAY: “Alma In Oz: The Musical!”
Fred Rogers
/
PBS
ALMA’S WAY: “Alma In Oz: The Musical!”

Broadcast schedule begins Monday, July 13, 2026 - Monday, Aug, 31 at at 12:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + KPBS Kids

In a musical, Alma visits an Oz version of the Bronx. She meets familiar friends on a quest to have their questions answered by the Rubber Band Wizard.

FULL BROADCAST SCHEDULE:
Monday, July 13, 12:30 p.m. on KPBS
Monday, July 13, 3:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS
Monday, July 13, 11:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS
Wednesday, July 15, 03:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS
Wednesday, July 15, 11:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS
Thursday, July 16, 12:30 p.m. on KPBS
Saturday, July 18, 3:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS
Saturday, July 18, 7:00 p.m. on PBSKIDS
Sunday, July 19, 7:00 p.m. on PBSKIDS
Wednesday, July 22, 12:30 p.m. on KPBS
Thursday, July 23, 3:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS
Thursday, July 23, 11:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS
Friday, July 24, 07:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS
Sunday, July 26, 3:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS
Sunday, July 26, 11:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS
Friday, July 31, 12:30 p.m. on KPBS
Friday, July 31, 3:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS
Friday, July 31, 11:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS
Monday, August 31, 12:30 p.m. on KPBS
*Will also available to stream with YouTube

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"Alma In Oz The Musical"
Fred Rogers Productions
/
PBS Kids
"Alma In Oz The Musical"

About The Series: The engaging modern-day series stars 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl, who lives in the Bronx with her parents and younger brother, Junior, as well as a diverse group of close-knit and loving friends, family, and community members. ALMA’S WAY gives children ages 4-6 the power to find their own answers to their problems, express what they think and feel, and recognize and respect the unique perspective of others.

Visit: https://pbskids.org/almasway to watch videos and play games. Available in English and Spanish

"Alma in Oz: The Musical!"
Fred Rogers Productions
/
PBS
"Alma in Oz: The Musical!"

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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