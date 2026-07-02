ALMA’S WAY: “Alma In Oz: The Musical!”

Broadcast schedule begins Monday, July 13, 2026 - Monday, Aug, 31 at at 12:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + KPBS Kids

In a musical, Alma visits an Oz version of the Bronx. She meets familiar friends on a quest to have their questions answered by the Rubber Band Wizard.

FULL BROADCAST SCHEDULE:

Monday, July 13, 12:30 p.m. on KPBS

Monday, July 13, 3:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Monday, July 13, 11:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Wednesday, July 15, 03:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Wednesday, July 15, 11:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Thursday, July 16, 12:30 p.m. on KPBS

Saturday, July 18, 3:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Saturday, July 18, 7:00 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Sunday, July 19, 7:00 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Wednesday, July 22, 12:30 p.m. on KPBS

Thursday, July 23, 3:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Thursday, July 23, 11:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Friday, July 24, 07:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Sunday, July 26, 3:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Sunday, July 26, 11:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Friday, July 31, 12:30 p.m. on KPBS

Friday, July 31, 3:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Friday, July 31, 11:30 p.m. on PBSKIDS

Monday, August 31, 12:30 p.m. on KPBS

*Will also available to stream with YouTube

Fred Rogers Productions / PBS Kids "Alma In Oz The Musical"

About The Series: The engaging modern-day series stars 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl, who lives in the Bronx with her parents and younger brother, Junior, as well as a diverse group of close-knit and loving friends, family, and community members. ALMA’S WAY gives children ages 4-6 the power to find their own answers to their problems, express what they think and feel, and recognize and respect the unique perspective of others.

Visit: https://pbskids.org/almasway to watch videos and play games. Available in English and Spanish