Osiris REx: Countdown to Launch
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV
The half-hour documentary "Osiris-Rex: Countdown to Launch" follows a multi-generational team of scientists and engineers as they struggle to design, construct, and deliver on time the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft and its components to NASA in anticipation of its September 2016 launch from Cape Canaveral.
OSIRIS-REx is expected to travel more than 400 million miles to rendezvous with an asteroid named Bennu, whose diameter is less than half a mile. It will then use its suite of instruments to find the perfect place to gather a sample from the asteroid’s surface, traveling another 400 million miles and a total of six years to bring that sample back to Earth.
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Return Mission is a 14-year, one billion dollar study aimed at learning more about one of the most fascinating and potentially hazardous asteroids in the solar system – before it potentially collides with Earth more than 150 years from now.
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Credits: Presented by KUAT / Arizona Public Media / APT