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The half-hour documentary "Osiris-Rex: Countdown to Launch" follows a multi-generational team of scientists and engineers as they struggle to design, construct, and deliver on time the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft and its components to NASA in anticipation of its September 2016 launch from Cape Canaveral.

Your web browser is not supported "Countdown to Launch" is a half-hour AZPM original documentary providing an in-depth look at the science and scientists behind the asteroid sample return mission, OSIRIS-REx. It reveals the personal and scientific challenges overcome by the scientists responsible for the Asteroid Sample Return Mission.

OSIRIS-REx is expected to travel more than 400 million miles to rendezvous with an asteroid named Bennu, whose diameter is less than half a mile. It will then use its suite of instruments to find the perfect place to gather a sample from the asteroid’s surface, traveling another 400 million miles and a total of six years to bring that sample back to Earth.

Courtesy of KUAT/Arizona Public Media / APT "Countdown to Launch" reveals the personal and scientific challenges overcome by the scientists responsible for the Asteroid Sample Return Mission. Pictured: Engineers work on the OSIRIS-REx Camera Suite (OCAMS) in a cleanroom.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Return Mission is a 14-year, one billion dollar study aimed at learning more about one of the most fascinating and potentially hazardous asteroids in the solar system – before it potentially collides with Earth more than 150 years from now.

Courtesy of KUAT/Arizona Public Media / APT OSIRIS-REx: Countdown to Launch reveals the personal and scientific challenges overcome by the scientists responsible for the Asteroid Sample Return Mission. Pictured: Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) arm will be responsible for collecting a sample from Bennu’s surface.

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Courtesy of KUAT/Arizona Public Media / APT "OSIRIS-REx: Countdown to Launch" reveals the personal and scientific challenges overcome by the scientists responsible for the Asteroid Sample Return Mission. Pictured: The teamwork on the Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM).

Credits: Presented by KUAT / Arizona Public Media / APT